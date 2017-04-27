Jason Aldean plans a tour high point with “They Don’t Know”

ABC/Image Group LA Tonight in Toledo, Ohio, two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean kicks off his They Don’t Know Tour at Huntington Center.

While he’s been rehearsing, Jason’s been vocal about how excited he is to perform the tour’s namesake tune, promising the song that also happens to be his new single definitely will be a high point in his set.

The Georgia native believes “They Don’t Know” is simply one of the rarest kinds of songs to have in your arsenal.

“A lot of times, the hardest songs to find are the songs like ‘She’s Country’ and some of those hits that we’ve had, those big uptempo things we’ve had in the past,” Jason tells ABC Radio.

“It’s easy to find uptempos. It’s hard to find really good ones… “ he quips. “’They Don’t Know,’ that kinda has a little bit of a ‘My Kinda Party’ vibe,” he says, referencing his #2 hit from 2010.

With a song like “They Don’t Know,” Jason says the secret can often be that it seems both new and familiar at the same time.

“I think you look for things across the board that are kinda different… It’s just that combination of the two is making people …read more

