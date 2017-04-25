Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, FGL and more: How to score a $20 ticket to summer’s hottest shows

ABC/Image Group LAIf you happen to be in New York City on May 1, you can check out Jason Aldean‘s performance at Irving Plaza during National Concert Day. And if you’re really lucky, you may be able to land a $20 ticket to his They Don’t Know Tour this summer.

The ACM Entertainer of the Year is just one of the artists taking part in the kickoff to the summer concert season. Rock bands Foreigner, Nickelback and Daughtry are also set to take the stage, as well as hip-hop group The Roots and singer/songwriter Prince Royce.

National Concert Day also marks Live Nation’s commitment to make 1 million tickets available to some of its biggest tours for only $20. Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Hank Williams Jr., Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, and Zac Brown Band are all part of the promotion.

Pre-sales start May 1, with the remainder of the affordable seats up for grabs between May 2-9. You can find out more at LiveNation.com/20Ticket.

