Jason Aldean kicking his annual Concert for the Kids “up a couple of notches” this year

Casey Flanigan / Getty ImagesJason Aldean will return to his hometown of Macon, GA for a second Concert for the Kids on Friday, August 11th. After raising more than half a million dollars at last year’s intimate performance, Jason will expand to the 9,000-seat Macon Coliseum this year.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to town, kicking things up a couple notches and hopefully raise a huge amount of money for the hospital so that they can continue to grow and serve my hometown community,” said the two-time and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.

All proceeds will once again benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health, which serves as Bibb County’s only dedicated pediatric facility in central Georgia.

Tickets go on-sale to the public beginning this Friday, June 23 at 10 AM Eastern on JasonAldean.com or via Ticketmaster

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country