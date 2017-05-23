Jason Aldean invites you along for his They Don’t Know Tour in new video

ABC/Paula LoboJason Aldean‘s new music video for “They Don’t Know” is a mini tour documentary of his new trek that bears the same name — with some muddin’, ATVs and tractors thrown in.

“We’re just getting back out on the road for summer, and after seeing the crowd sing this song back to me the first couple weekends, it reminded me how much the fans relate to it,” Jason says.

“To me, this video represents every person on my team… my family and the fans who come out from all over the place,” he goes on. “It’s because of them I keep getting to sing about the things I know and have lived.”

The ACM Entertainer of the Year’s new logo also figures prominently in the new video. You’ll spot plenty of barns, backdrops and banners that have been tagged with the new symbol. It features Jason’s initials, with the “A” stylized in the shape of his home state of Georgia.

You can check out the new “They Don’t Know” video on YouTube.

