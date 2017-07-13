Jashon Robertson Lands on Outland Trophy Watch List

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Another Vol has been added to an award watch list this preseason. And this time, it’s one of the three Vols who went with Butch Jones to SEC Media Days.

Senior offensive lineman Jashon Robertson was named to the Outland Trophy watch list on Thursday. The Outland Trophy is given annually to the best interior lineman in college football. Offensive linemen and defensive tackles are both eligible for the award. Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson won the award last year.

Tennessee has two Outland Trophy winners in the school’s history. Steve DeLong won the award back in 1964, and John Henderson won it in 2000.

Jashon Robertson enters his senior season with Tennessee having made 34 career starts with the Vols. Robertson started all 13 games of his freshman year in 2014 and has been a fixture on Tennessee’s offensive line since. Robertson was one of three Vols chosen to join Butch Jones at SEC Media Days earlier this week.

This season, Robertson is expected to transition from his usual guard position to center for the Vols. Robertson has been a part of a Tennessee offensive line that has helped pave the way for the Vols to gain 5,576 rushing yards …read more

