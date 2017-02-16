Jared Leto set to make his feature directorial debut

Venturelli/Getty Images for GUCCI(LOS ANGELES) — Jared Leto will be making his feature film directorial debut, in the police thriller 77, according to Variety.

The original screenplay, from L.A. Confidential author James Ellroy and Boardwalk Empire‘s David Matthews, focuses on “two police officers who team up to recover kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst, while simultaneously investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer,” according to the entertainment trade publication. Along the way, they encounter “relentless corruption and crime,” as well as a “dark and violent conspiracy.”

The Oscar winner, Suicide Squad actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, previously directed the documentary Artifact, as well as a number of music videos and commercials under the pseudonym Bartholomew Cubbins.

Leto, will next be seen starring opposite Harrison Ford and and Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049, due out in October.

