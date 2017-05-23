Janelle Monáe joins Steve Carrell in new drama, “Marwencol”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Janelle Monáe is headed back to the big screen in a new upcoming drama.

According to Variety, the singer and Hidden Figures actress will star alongside Steve Carrell and Leslie Mann in the new feature from Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis.

The film is based on the 2010 documentary with the same name and follows the true story of Mark Hogencamp, a man who built a miniature town in his garden after recovering from a coma caused by a vicious attack.

Details on Monáe’s character have yet to be revealed.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment