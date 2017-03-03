Jane Fonda reveals past rape and sexual abuse

Getty Images/Frazer Harrison(LOS ANGELES) — In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Jane Fonda opens up about her past sexual assault in an effort to empower other women.

Fellow Oscar-winner Brie Larson, who is also a women’s rights and victims advocate, interviewed Fonda for the piece. Early on, the conversation turned to feminism and the “disease to please” men that Fonda says stems from a patriarchal society.

“To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females; I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing,” Fonda said.

Fonda did say she later worked with young girls who have been raped and “didn’t even know it was rape.”

“One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right,” she added.

When asked if she ever thought speaking up and being an activist would hurt her career, Fonda said that by age 31, she “considered leaving the business to become a full-time activist.”

