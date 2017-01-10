Jamie Foxx Dismisses Hollywood Fight Reports

CBS/Terence Patrick(LOS ANGELES) — Jamie Foxx is laughing off reports that he was attacked at a West Hollywood restaurant over the weekend.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to set the record straight about an alleged fight between him and a restaurant patron on Saturday night. “I know you heard all about this s***, and saw some videos, I just want to address what happened on Saturday,” Foxx says as he holds a towel over his right eye.

“From my perspective, all I was trying to…,” the actor says as he removes the towel to reveal a crossed eye, which was uninjured. He then adds, “I’m just f****** with you all, everybody is good.”

After he uncrosses his eye, Fox continues on a more uplifting note.

“Listen 2017, we don’t want no violence,” he says. “We don’t wanna get hurt, and we don’t want nobody hurt.” Jamie then proceeded to promote his upcoming film Sleepless with a strategic pan to his movie’s poster.

TMZ claimed Foxx was attacked by a patron at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood after the man told Foxx, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.”

