James Gunn Gives Sneak Peek at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Score

Marvel – 2016(LONDON) — During a Facebook Live session at historic Abbey Road Studio in London on Wednesday, writer-director James Gunn and composer Tyler Bates gave fans a sneak peek — or listen — at some of the score from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The music, written by Bates, was performed by a full orchestra, in the same location where the scores for Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, and the original Guardians of the Galaxy were recorded.

The snippet, conducted by Tim Williams, sounded epic indeed.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which again stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, as well as Kurt Russell, opens May 5, 2017, from Marvel Studios, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

