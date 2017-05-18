James Corden says during “Carpool Karaoke,” he helped Katy Perry make up her mind about “American Idol”

CBS/ Terence Patrick – ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Tonight on The Late Late Show with James Corden, we’ll see the first “Carpool Karaoke” of 2017: it’ll be with Harry Styles, who’s been Corden’s guest all week. But Monday, we’ll see Katy Perry belting out her hits in the car with James — and he says he helped her make an important decision while they were filming it.

Corden tells Entertainment Tonight that while they shot the segment, he and Katy discussed whether she should accept the offer to become a judge on ABC’s American Idol reboot.

“On the day that we shot the ‘Carpool’ [segment], she had to make up her mind that day,” the Late Late Show host revealed. “She said, ‘What do you think I should do?’ and we talked it all out in the car.”

“She also talked about a lot of things that she’s never really talked about publicly before,” Corden added. “So, yeah, it will be fun!”

Katy’s Carpool Karaoke segment will air Monday on CBS as part of The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017.

Corden says Ed Sheeran will also be a guest in an upcoming segment.

