James Corden gives impassioned speech about Manchester in ‘Late Late Show’ cold open

Art Streiber/CBS(LOS ANGELES) — When the tragic news broke about the 22 people who died and 59 others injured after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, The Late Late Show with James Corden was still taping.

Corden recorded a two-minute reflection and talked about his native country, speaking highly of the city and offering thoughts and prayers for everyone in Manchester.

The complete transcript is below:

“Good evening, while taping our show earlier tonight we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester, in England. There had been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert. There is no information about what is happening, all we know is the tragic news of multiple fatalities and many injuries.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

“Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester but you will definitely have heard of it. It is famous all over the world for so many wonderful things, great football teams — Man city, Man United — is famous …read more

