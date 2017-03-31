Jalen Reeves-Maybin Receives High Praise

Despite missing all but a handful of games his senior season thanks to injury, one NFL Network analyst thinks former Vol linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is a solid draft prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ben Fennell, a producer for both the NFL Network and ESPN College Football, started watching film on Reeves-Maybin and began to gush on social media about what he found.

If you believe strongly in player instincts (defensively)-and that they really can’t be taught You’ll love Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 28, 2017

You can tell Reeves-Maybin was a 2,000yd rusher in high school – understands blocking schemes. Sees it VERY quickly…And hits it — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 28, 2017

For 6’0 230, JRM has no problem sticking his face into big RBs 1on1 – Derrick Henry, Perine, Mixon, Alex Collins, Rawleigh Williams, etc — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 28, 2017

Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin is a screen killer.. Instinctive, fluid athlete, and physical.. Sneaky combination. I’m very intrigued.. pic.twitter.com/GJSI9b2kuu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 28, 2017