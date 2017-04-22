Jalen Hurd Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee running back Jalen Hurd, who ended his career in the middle of the 2016 season just a few hundred yards shy of the school’s rushing record, announced his next destination – Baylor – via Twitter shortly after the Orange and White Game on Saturday.

Hurd, who expressed displeasure with the way that he was utilized in Butch Jones’ offense, quit the team following the loss to South Carolina in 2016.

He’s expressed interest in moving to a program with an offense that will better fit his skill set, and some people close to the Baylor program have told RTI that Baylor plans to give Hurd an opportunity to play wide receiver when he gets to Waco.

Baylor, a program reeling from the firing of former coach Art Briles in the midst of investigations into how the program handled accusations of sexual assault, went 6-6 in 2016 under interim head coach Jim Grobe.

The program hired former Temple coach Matt Rhule this offseason.

