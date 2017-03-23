Jake Owen to headline Music City for first time April 27

RCA NashvilleJake Owen will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on April 27, marking his first time headlining a ticketed event in Nashville.

“I left Florida in 2004 to make Music City my home.” Jake said in a prepared statement as the concert was announced. “There are so many amazingly talented people in this town, and I feel so grateful to know that I can be a small part of a wonderful community.”

Earlier in the week, Jake tweeted a photograph of him at rehearsals for his upcoming shows. Jake is touring in support of his album American Love, which was released last year.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country