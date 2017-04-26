Jake Owen maps out a search for “Good Company” that will take him across the globe

RCA NashvilleJake Owen will set out on his Good Company World Tour this fall, playing arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. on a trek named after his latest single. The dates also will extend into Canada and Europe in 2018.

In the meantime, Jake has a full slate of performances set for spring and summer, including his first-ever headlining show at Music City’s Ascend Amphitheater on Thursday. Just last week, the Florida native helped raise more than $100,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a show in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Jake’s new single, “Good Company,” is the third release from his American Love album, which also boasts his recent #1, “American Country Love Song.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country