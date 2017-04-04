Jake Owen, Chris Janson and Tanya Tucker to sing for the Hag

Blackbird PresentsAs Nashville prepares to pay tribute to Merle Haggard on the one-year anniversary of his death, the all-star list of talent is growing for the Hag tribute Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard.

Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Tanya Tucker, Rodney Crowell, Buddy Miller and Aaron Lewis join the stellar lineup that already includes the likes of Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., Toby Keith, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Alabama, Kacey Musgraves and more.

Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard will be recorded this Thursday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, on what would’ve also been the Hag’s 80th birthday. No word yet on when the rest of us may get to see it.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country