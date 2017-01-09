J.R. Smith, Wife Spotlight Families Grappling with Extremely Preterm Births

iStock/Thinkstock(CLEVELAND) — Cleveland Cavaliers player J.R. Smith and his wife announced this weekend that their daughter was born five months early, making them part of the thousands of parents grappling with what’s known as an extremely preterm birth.

In a video posted on the platform Uninterrupted on Saturday, Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, said that their daughter Dakota weighed just 1 pound when she was born earlier this month.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this or will ever go through it,” Harris said in the video. “That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers.”

The announcement spotlights the rare but difficult occurrence of extremely preterm births, or births at less than 28 weeks of completed pregnancy.

The couple’s daughter being born so prematurely is rare in the U.S., with an estimated 1 in 10 infants born prematurely and just a fraction of those births happening “extremely” preterm, according to Dr. Andrea Trembath, neonatologist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

In 2015, just 0.69 percent of births occurred under 28 weeks, according to the National Vital Statistics Reports.

Trembath said that the strain of

