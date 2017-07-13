“It’s not the years, honey. It’s the mileage”: Harrison Ford turns 75

Getty Images/Kevin Winter(LOS ANGELES) — He cheated death at the hands of Imperial Stormtroopers, spear-wielding South American natives, Indian voodoo warriors, and in real life, a vintage airplane he crashed onto a California golf course: yes, Harrison Ford turns 75 today.

Born July 13, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, Ford went from being a bullied kid to a struggling actor making ends meet by doing carpentry work for up-and-coming filmmakers like Francis Ford Coppola, to being the highest-grossing actor in history.

A job installing a door for director Coppola led to small roles in Coppola’s The Conversation and Apocalypse Now and eventually — apparently accidentally — Ford’s role as Han Solo in the Star Warssaga. Coppola’s pal George Lucas had already cast Ford in a small role in American Graffiti, but wanted fresh faces for the space epic, so didn’t consider him. Instead, Ford was used to help audition other actors, but wound up winning the role himself.

Fame followed when Star Wars became a phenomenon. Between the releases of sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, in 1980 and 1983, respectively, Ford also played adventuring archaeologist Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark and 1984’s Indiana Jones and …read more

