It’s not even Grammy season, but Keith Urban is about to pick up another one

ABC/Image Group LA Keith Urban already has four Grammys, and he’s about to pick up one more.

The Recording Academy will honor the Australian superstar with the Recording Artists Coalition Award April 5 at the annual Grammys on the Hill gathering in Washington, D.C.

Keith is being honored because of the work he’s done for music education — he’s partnered with various organizations to both encourage kids to perform and provide them with instruments.

“The opportunity to work with aspiring musicians and kids, who are just discovering music for the first time, really inspires me,” he says.

“Creativity is at the heart of an innovative society,” he adds, explaining his motivation. “It brings people together and teaches children self-expression, creative confidence, and improvisational skills which are essential to their development.”

Last year, Zac Brown Band was honored at the Grammys on the Hill Awards.

