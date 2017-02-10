“It’s Anyone’s Game”: Kelsea Ballerini Says the Best New Artist Grammy Is Too Close to Call

ABC/Image Group LA At Sunday’s 59th Annual Grammys in Los Angeles, all-genre Best New Artist nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris take country music where it’s never gone before.

“There’s never been two country artists in this category before,” Kelsea points out, “let alone two female country artists… It’s really cool to kind of carry that torch with her,” she says of Maren.

While it would be easy to understand if a friendly rivalry existed between the two newcomers, Kelsea says that’s just not the case. In fact, the “Yeah Boy” hitmaker says Maren was one of the first people she heard from when the nominations were announced.

“She texted me, right when they came out that morning, and she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to the Grammys!… We should get ready together,’” Kelsea recalls.

“And I was like, ‘We have to bring the big hair and the glitter!’” she jokes.

Kelsea and Maren vie against indie electro-dance duo The Chainsmokers, urban artist Chance the Rapper and R&B singer/songwriter Anderson .Paak for the trophy, and even Kelsea herself says it’s too close to call.

“Everyone in the category is actually truly really, really good. So I think it’s anyone’s game. It’s gonna be great!” …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country