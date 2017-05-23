It’s a boy! Jason Aldean shares his baby’s gender reveal on Instagram

ABC/Image Group LA Jason Aldean already has two girls, and soon he’ll have a baby boy.

On Monday, the ACM Entertainer of the Year and his wife Brittany Kerr shared their gender reveal on Instagram.

“Today is the day….. what’s it gonna be? Boy or girl!” Jason posted, along with a photo of the couple holding “It’s a girl!” and “It’s a boy!” balloons.

He followed up with a video of his whole family popping balloons filled with blue confetti, unveiling the answer. His daughters, 14-year-old Keely and 9-year-old Kendyl, both jumped up and down and squealed with delight, hugging their stepmom and dad.

Jason and Brittany announced their pregnancy earlier this month. So far, we don’t know exactly when the baby boy is due.

