Is There New Music on the Way from Lady A?

ABC/Image Group LAIt looks like Lady Antebellum may have a little something up their sleeve.

On Monday, invitations went out from Lady A’s publicist, inviting members of the country music community to a mysterious event this Thursday night. Included in the email is a silhouette that appears to be Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. Hillary seems to be dancing, while Dave is holding his guitar.

Though the threesome took much of 2016 off so Charles and Hillary could focus on their side projects, we do know the band never stopped working on new music together.

This weekend, Charles played in a guitar pull at the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids event in Memphis. Meanwhile, Hillary is up for multiple Grammys at the awards show next month in Los Angeles, for her Love Remains album with her family.

Stay tuned later this week to find out what’s next for Lady A.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country