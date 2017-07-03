Is John Kelly One of the Top Returning Running Backs in the SEC?

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

The SEC returns a bevy of talented running backs from the 2016 season to this upcoming season. Tennessee’s John Kelly is one of them. But Kelly, unlike LSU’s Derrius Guice, Georgia’s Nick Chubb, or Auburn’s Kamryn Pettway, isn’t being talked about as one of the top returning backs in the conference.

But could the Vols’ junior running back actually be one of the best returning backs in the SEC? The stats seem to imply so.

According to a graphic tweeted out from Pro Football Focus’s college football Twitter account, only Bo Scarbrough and Joshua Jacobs of Alabama had more yards after contact per attempt in 2016 among returning running backs this season than Kelly.

Bama’s Bo Scarbrough edged out teammate Joshua Jacob, averaging 4.75 yards after contact, per carry in 2016 – tops among returning SEC RBs. pic.twitter.com/EsbTfE7Q75 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) June 29, 2017

Not only that, but Kelly finished last season with an impressive 6.4 yard per carry average on his 98 rushing attempts last season. That placed him eighth among all running backs in the SEC last season, and he ranks sixth in the SEC in that category among running backs returning in …read more

