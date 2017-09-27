Is Georgia the Vols’ Most Competitive SEC Rival?

Over the last few seasons, the Tennessee-Georgia series has been one of the more highly contested rivalries in the SEC. The last six match-ups have been decided by a single score dating back to 2011, and the two teams have split the last four meetings.

But is Georgia the most competitive rival in the SEC for Tennessee?

Since the SEC split into divisions in 1992, the Vols have won 14 of the 25 meetings against the Bulldogs. That 14-11 record is easily the most contested record the Vols have against any annual SEC opponent in that time (excluding Missouri who just joined the conference in 2012). But the margin of victory in those games hasn’t been the slimmest among the Vols’ primary opponents.

The average margin of victory for whomever wins the contest between the Vols and Bulldogs is 13.1 points since 1992. Aside from their series with Alabama, that’s the highest margin among the Vols’ top rivals.

But how else does the Georgia series compare to the Vols’ other rivals?

For comparison, I also looked at Tennessee’s series with Florida, Alabama, and even South Carolina because those match-ups have historically been fairly close, especially over the last decade.

Tennessee’s rivalry with Florida has been much …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider