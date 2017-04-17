Is Butch Jones One of the Most Overpaid Coaches in NCAA?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

According to one college football writer, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is one of the most overpaid head coaches in all of college football.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report released a list of who he believes are the top six most overpaid head coaches in the NCAA, and three SEC coaches found themselves on that list. And Butch Jones is one of them.

Kenyon’s criteria for the list included a base cutoff line for any coach with a career winning percentage of .700 or better. Kenyon added that a win-loss record doesn’t always tell the whole story, as coaches who just arrived at a new school or those at smaller schools with lower expectations are also exempt.

“Comparable coaches based on salary and conference affiliation, current tenure, recent seasons, predecessor success (if recent) and career record factored into the list,” wrote Kenyon. “Conference and national championships were also considered.”

The article lists those coaches who are exempt from the list according to the above criteria then lists the coaches who are in danger of being added to the list in the near future. Then the actual list begins.

According to Kenyon, Butch Jones is the No. 4 most overpaid head coach …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider