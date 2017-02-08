Iranian Baby to Receive Heart Surgery in US After Delay Under Travel Ban

Reshad family photo(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Hospital officials in Oregon said that an infant from Iran, who arrived in the U.S. Tuesday since the travel ban was suspended, will now be able to undergo surgery to correct her dangerous heart condition.

On Tuesday, Fatemeh was allowed to enter the U.S., finally allowing her doctors to evaluate her in person.

“Fatemeh looks well. Our tests this morning have confirmed her diagnosis and the urgent need for treatment,” Dr. Laurie Armsby, associate professor of pediatrics and interim head, Division of Pediatric Cardiology, Oregon Health & Science University Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, said in a statement Tuesday. “As we suspected, her heart condition has resulted in injury to her lungs, however the studies today indicate that she has presented to us in time to reverse this process.”

Four-month-old Fatemeh Reshad was born with a life-threatening genetic heart defect, where two main arteries are reversed, according to officials from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). The hospital said before she arrived that acting quickly would be important with her condition since it can weaken other organs over time, as well.

“Certainly the delay of a few days or week is something we can manage,” Armsby had said in a press …read more

