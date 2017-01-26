Iranian Actress to Boycott Oscars over President Trump’s Immigration Stance

Dominique Charriau/WireImage(TEHRAN) — Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of best foreign language film nominee The Salesman, has announced that she will be boycotting the Oscars over President Trump’s expected restrictions on immigration to the United States from certain countries with terror ties.

“Trump’s visa ban for Iranians is racist,” Alidoosti tweeted earlier today. “Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest.”

Trump could reportedly move to suspend some immigration to the United States from Iran, as well as Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Syria.

When asked about a “Muslim ban” this week, Trump said, ‘No, it’s not the Muslim ban. But it’s countries that have tremendous terror.”

“And it’s countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems,” Trump told ABC News Wednesday in his first one-on-one television interview as president. “Our country has enough problems without allowing people to come in who, in many cases or in some cases, are looking to do tremendous destruction.”

His actions could mean suspending visa and refugee programs, including those for people from war-torn Syria.

Alidoosti, 33, stars in The Salesman, which was nominated earlier this week for a best foreign language …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment