Iowa fire department welcomes six babies in seven months

Brissey Photography(MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa) — There must be something in the water at one Iowa fire station.

Six volunteer fire fighters at the Mediapolis Fire Department welcomed six children in the last seven months.

“We didn’t have a plan to do this,” Captain Troy Garrison, who welcomed a daughter named Emma four months ago, with his wife Dina, told ABC News. “But I think the stars just kind of aligned and the timing for us individually as families just worked out.”

Along with Garrison, 36, firefighters Cody Tisor, Seth Eberhardt, Skyler Schwerin, Adam Welp, and Captain Tom Brockett also welcomed children.

Brockett, who’s been volunteering at the fire station since 2001, and his wife Megan were the last to tell the group they were expecting. Three weeks ago, the two welcomed Neva.

And although Brockett said he and his wife of nearly four years were “really happy” for the other couples, it was hard as they were privately going through in vitro fertilization.

“We were just really praying that we’d get to be part of that,” he said. “And then finally we got to come out [and say] ‘We’re pregnant.’ We were the last ones so … it was fun. We were happy.”

Adam Welp, who’s been volunteering …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health