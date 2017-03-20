Instead of mixing music, Florida Georgia Line mix cocktails for Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live

ABC/Image Group LAFollowing a stop in Newark, NJ during their Dig Your Roots Tour, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line took some time to give the Big Apple a taste of the South.

The pair served as celebrity bartender’s for Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Of course, the featured drink was the duo’s own brand called Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey. Guests to the Bravo Clubhouse were model Tyson Beckford and reality TV star Kenya Moore, from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country