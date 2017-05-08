Instagram launches #HereForYou campaign for mental health awareness

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Instagram announced the launch of its new campaign that addresses mental health issues head-on, using social media on ABC News’ Good Morning America Monday.

GMA got an exclusive first look at the campaign, which employs the hashtag #HereForYou to encourage users to open up about their own struggles with mental health and join a global conversation.

“People come to Instagram to tell their stories in a visual, and through an image they’re able to communicate how they’re feeling, what they’re doing,” Instagram’s Chief Operating Officer Marne Levine told ABC News. “So what we decided to do is to create a video campaign highlighting these communities of support that exist in Instagram.”

“We feature three different community members who are all dealing with different issues, from eating disorders to depression,” Marne added.

For the campaign, Instagram teamed up with Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, who has spoken out in the past about her own struggles with eating disorders, to help others dealing with similar issues.

“Once you have an eating disorder, it is something that you are always sort of in touch with,” Bellisario told ABC News. “It’s something that you’re always … not necessarily always struggling with, or struggling under … …read more

