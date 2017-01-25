Insider Mailing: Who Is In Charge Here? Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else on your mind in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“With Scott as the new OC, what (minor) changes could we see to the scheme? More TE involvement in passing game maybe?” – Jacob Mathis

Nathanael: I would like to see that, yes. I’d also like to see a little more creativity. I think someone like Hurd being gone will make the staff be a little more creative by default (we saw it some last year), but I’m afraid they may try to fall back on John Kelly and do the same with him there. Ultimately, I just want to see it mixed up a little more and be less predictable. I think (and hope) Scott does that.

Daniel: You used the correct word there – minor. By making these hires, Butch Jones declared that Tennessee is continuing to run his offense. Most of the adjustments you see will be based on Tennessee’s new personnel next year. I don’t think there will be anything recognizably different to the average fan, for better or worse.

“Who will be the Vols QB in 2017?” – Shannon Dempsey

