Insider Mailing: Tournament Talk Edition

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics or anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing:

“In your opinion, what is the minimum number of wins (total and/or conference) the Vols need to make the tourney?” – Caleb Castleman

Daniel: Based on recent history, I think the absolute minimum would be 18 – and that’s only happened once for an at-large team in the last two tournaments (Oklahoma State, 2015). With UT’s strong SOS and RPI, I’d feel pretty good at 20+. If they can get to 10 regular-season SEC wins and then pick up a couple in the SEC Tournament, they should be in good shape.

Nathanael: I agree with Daniel that it has to be 18 at the absolute minimum, and that would be assuming none of their remaining losses are considered “bad” losses. I, like Daniel, would feel much better about their chances if they finished with 20 or more wins (including SEC tournament) and had no truly bad losses. They can afford to lose to, say, Kentucky, South Carolina, and maybe a team like Alabama down the stretch because those are all either ranked teams or top 100 RPI teams.