Insider Mailing: The McElwain Shark Edition

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing:

“Odds Steve Spurrier was holding a beer when he took the pic of McElwain humping the shark?” – @SCompton72

Daniel: Approximately 100%. That’s exactly how I envision that scenario playing out, except with Spurrier saying something like “Welp, Old Coach Mac has lost it.” Here’s what we’re talking about, by the way, if you missed it.

Will: He was definitely holding a cheap beer with a Florida koozie. It’s quite easy to picture, really.

Nathanael: Not only was he holding a beer, he was also shirtless and wearing a visor and sunglasses. He also sent the pic to Phillip Fulmer and said “They replaced me and ole Urbie with this guy?”

“What dead animal will Butch Jones be posing nude with?” – @UmbrAndrew

Daniel: I can’t give an answer that I’ll be able to get out of my mind for the rest of the year, so I’m abstaining.

Will: I’m horrified just thinking of ideas. Maybe a gator to commemorate his biggest win?

Nathanael: A lion, obviously. And he’ll caption it with Mufasa’s “circle of life” speech from The Lion King too.

