Insider Mailing: Spring Practice Is Here Edition

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Chances we repeat against both FL/GA next season?” – @UmbrAndrew

Daniel: Possible, but below 50 percent. I don’t think Florida will be great, but Tennessee hasn’t won in The Swamp since 2004. I do think Georgia will be better, and even though that one is in Neyland, it’s going to be tough. If I had to bet right now, I’d say they could at least split them, but I’m not willing to predict a repeat of that sweep.

Will: I think there’s a better chance Florida and Georgia sweep Tennessee. Until Tennessee beats Florida in the Swamp, I’m not going to count on a UT victory down there. A quarterback starting for the first time in the Swamp is never a good recipe for success. There’s certainly a better chance of beating Georgia in my opinion, just because the new QB will be much more confident in the offense.

Nathanael: I would be shocked if the Vols beat both of those teams again in 2017. It can happen, yes. But I’m with Will on this one: I think there’s a better chance the Vols get …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider