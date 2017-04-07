Insider Mailing: Spring Issues Edition

Photo Credit: Hayley Pennesi/Tennessee Athletics

We answer your questions about the Vols and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Who is likely the next 2018 prospect to commit to Tennessee and when do you think that will be?” – Clay

Daniel: I really like Tennessee’s chances with local offensive lineman Ollie Lane from Gibbs High School. Not exactly sure on his timeline, but I wouldn’t be stunned to see the Vols wrap that one up before too long.

Will: I think that Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, a 3-star wide receiver from Alcoa, is probably he most likely to commit next. Kellogg was supposed to commit last week, but changed his mind and said that he wasn’t quite ready to make a decision. It’s hard to predict when he could officially commit, but if I had to put a number on it, I’d say he would make a decision within the next month or two.

“If Guarantano wins starting QB at anytime before or during season will Dormady still be on roster in 2018?” – @vol80

Daniel: Impossible to say, but I think both are good enough to be a starting quarterback at a major program, so I’ll be surprised if, in that scenario, Dormady is …read more

