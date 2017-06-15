Insider Mailing: Recruiting Hot Streak Edition

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“How does UGA avoid the overhyped hot takes from the media? All that instate talent yet haven’t won anything since Pac-Man was a craze.” – Scott Compton

Nathanael: It’s a little bizarre to me too honestly. Vols get trashed for not living up to expectations all the time, but Georgia doesn’t. I think it partially helps the Bulldogs that they had a “legendary” coach for a while in Richt and they have won the SEC East several times over the last decade. Tennessee hasn’t even done that. Georgia hasn’t won too many major bowl games or “championships,” but they’ve still done more than Tennessee over the last ten years.

Will: Because Kirby Smart recruited so well. It’s like the Vols’ 2014 season in a lot of ways — Georgia has the talent to be a good football team, and they’ll get the chance to prove it this year. Local Georgia media is a totally different story. There are still many people in the state of Georgia who aren’t happy with the way Mark Richt was treated. I’m not sure they have totally voided …read more

