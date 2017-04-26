Insider Mailing: Quarterback Chatter Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“What is with Tennessee QBs leaving and then just suddenly unlocking their full potentials? Seems like it happens every single time.” – Nick

Daniel: It’s pretty crazy. Nathan Peterman, Riley Ferguson, B.J. Coleman and even Nash Nance and Nick Stephens all seemed to flourish once they left Tennessee. Glass half full: Tennessee recruits a lot of NFL-quality quarterbacks. Half empty: Tennessee doesn’t utilize a lot of that talent.

Will: Not to mention the guys who were committed at one point and changed their minds. Tajh Boyd, Bryce Petty and now Clemson’s Hunter Johnson. I’m interested to see how the current QB competition plays out this time next year. Because if Quinten Dormady isn’t the starter at the end of the season, I could see him joining this list and tearing it up in a pro style offense.

Nathanael: At least it’s usually only contained to quarterbacks? Yeah, that’s not much of a silver lining. But very few other positions have seen that kind of success outside of quarterback for the Vols. But that’s the most important position on the field, so that still hurts.