Insider Mailing: Preds Fever Edition

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Who is recruiting better right now…Rick Barnes or Butch Jones?” – Clay

Will: Rick Barnes. I don’t think people understand how good James Daniel really is. His tape is unreal. Daniel has the ability to take pressure off UT’s young post players and really take this team to the next level.

Daniel: I’ll go with Butch right now. Chris Darrington and James Daniel will be nice upgrades in the backcourt, but they’re short-term additions, whereas Butch has landed some really, really good four-year players over the past two weeks. Based on the shaky trajectory of last year’s recruiting class, plus disappointment on the field, I thought this class could be in trouble, but I’m being proven wrong right now.

Nathanael: Can I go with “both” and be lame? No? Well then I’ll say it’s still Jones even with the strong few weeks Barnes has put together. Barnes has done it one or (arguably) two offseasons with the Vols so far, but Jones has a few more years of quality recruiting at Tennessee than Barnes. Barnes is on a hot streak, but so is Jones as well. Tennessee …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider