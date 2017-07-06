Insider Mailing: Pre-SEC Media Days Edition

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Why would you not take Todd Kelly Jr. to media days?” – Chris

Nathanael: That honestly surprised me too. I mean no disrespect to Emmanuel Moseley at all when I say this, but I don’t see why Butch Jones chose him over TK Jr. for SEC Media Days. But as I said in my opinion piece yesterday, we only have an outsider’s perspective on this. Maybe Moseley is a better leader with the team than we’ve seen. Or maybe Jones trusted him better in front of the media (I doubt that considering how well spoken and on message TK Jr. always is). Whatever it is, I don’t think it was supposed to be disrespectful towards TK.

Will: That’s a great question. Kelly isn’t just a good player, but he’s also an excellent representative of the program who’s going to say all the right things. I can’t think of a reason not to take him. Moseley had a solid spring under first year secondary coach Charlton Warren. So maybe Warren went to bat for his senior corner. Under a new position coach, a player’s personality and work …read more

