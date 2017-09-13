Insider Mailing: Playing in the Swamp Edition

The mailbag is brought to you by Mid Tenn Ford. They are Middle Tennessee’s oldest Ford Dealer, and they offer a full line of Ford Trucks, Vans, SUVS and Crossovers. They have both a light and heavy duty Service Department to get you back on the road when needed. Call 1-888-409-0306 today for your no-obligation price quote from their sales department.

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Will we see the turnover Trash Can used this week and how important is this for a Vol victory?” – Steve

Nathanael: With as bad as Florida’s offense looked in Week 1 against Michigan, I want to say “yes” to this. The Gators fumbled three times in that game along with totaling just 11 rushing yards and both Franks and Zaire completing only 53.8 percent of their passes. I’m iffy on this one, but I’m going to go ahead and say yes that the Vols will force at least one turnover in this one and that it is imperative to Tennessee winning this game.

Will: If Tennessee doesn’t get Florida to turn the ball over, the Vols will not win. I think we absolutely have …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider