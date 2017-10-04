Insider Mailing: Panic Mode Edition

Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

We answer your best questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“With Butch’s statement about no starters is there any chance Jarrett gets the start against SCAR?” – Robert

Nathanael: I absolutely think there’s a chance. I wrote about that earlier this week actually. I think it’s time for a change at quarterback. But we know Jones has been stubborn about switching quarterbacks before, so it’s also entirely possible that Dormady remains the starter.

Will: Yes, there’s a pretty good chance. I would be surprised if Guarantano doesn’t start against South Carolina. This is a natural time for him to take over the job with an extra week of preparation. I think his ability to run the offense effectively and give the Vols a rushing threat could turn UT’s season around.

"How soon

