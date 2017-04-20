Insider Mailing: Orange and White Game Edition

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and more in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Most likely visitors to commit?” – Landon

Daniel: I’d watch out for the running backs – Jamal Elliott and Tae Provens. Both have had some really good things to say about Tennessee and there could be some really good opportunities for running backs coming up at Tennessee in the next couple years. There’s very little proven depth behind John Kelly.

“If the Preds sweep the Blackhawks, what are the chances of Daniel Lewis and Will Boling going streaking on the strip?” – Ben

Daniel: Of all that needs to happen in this scenario – the Preds winning Game 4, me being on the strip and me streaking – me being on the strip might be the least likely of the three.

Will: If I can make it through all the traffic in under an hour, then all bets are off. #PredsInFour

“Are spring games as we know them about to become a thing of the past? Have heard rumblings that may be the case.” – Bobby

Daniel: Haven’t heard a ton about that. My question would be what are spring games as we know them? We’ve seen them become …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider