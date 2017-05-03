Insider Mailing: Offseason Twerking Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“What’s the likelihood that Vol fans who travel to the Pitt game in five years can see Dobbs start the same weekend?” – Doug

Daniel: I’ll give you about 25%. Obviously the Steelers would need to be in town, so you’re starting off with about a 50% chance, and then I think there’s about a 50% chance of Dobbs being the starting quarterback at that point. I’m going to assume Big Ben is gone by then. Landry Jones is an option, though Steelers fans don’t seem to be too high on him. So I think it’ll probably be Dobbs, or if they’re not impressed with him, then they will have drafted or traded for another quarterback at that point.

Will: Love this question. I think it will take some time, but Joshua Dobbs will beat out Landry Jones for the backup role behind Big Ben. I’d give him a 60% chance of being the starter in five years. At age 35, Roethlisberger probably has three or four good years left in him. The only way Dobbs isn’t the starter in 2022 is if …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider