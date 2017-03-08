Insider Mailing: Offseason Thoughts Edition

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Which hire was the best this offseason?” – @UnoHornVol

Daniel: We graded the hires recently, so check that out here, but I thought, in-terms of full-time assistant coaches, that defensive backs coach Charlton Warren was the best overall hire. He recruits well, the defensive backs always seem to get better anywhere he is, and I thought that was a really, really solid hire overall. Rock Gullickson as strength and conditioning coach was a coup as well, in my opinion. Anytime you bring in a former NFL Strength Coach of the Year, that’s impressive.

Nathanael: I would agree with Daniel. I think Warren is the best hire of the on the field coaches, and I think Gullickson is probably No. 2 overall. Don’t sleep on Kevin Beard, though. I have him No. 3 followed very closely by Brady Hoke at No. 4.

Will: Brady Hoke is a great hire. When you look at Michigan’s talented rosters over the past couple of years, Hoke was a huge part of bringing that together. Despite his struggles at Michigan and Oregon more recently, Hoke has been the head …read more

