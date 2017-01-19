Insider Mailing: Offseason Fun Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Where do you see guys such as Cam Sutton, Reeves-Maybin and Corey Vereen being drafted?” – Tyler

Daniel: I hate it for Sutton, but he’s fallen back more into the middle rounds in my mind. Maybe as high as second if he tests well and teams understand that he was playing hurt late in his career, but maybe more like third or fourth. Fifth or sixth for Reeves-Maybin – great value pick who can help on special teams and be a really good nickel linebacker and maybe grow into a full-time starter. Corey Vereen could sneak in late, but probably an undrafted free agent.

Nathanael: I think Sutton goes in the fourth round at this point because of how his senior season played out. I’ve heard from a couple different analysts that he may be better off trying it in the NFL as a safety even. I don’t necessarily disagree with that. I’m also saying JRM goes in the sixth or seventh, and I truly think Vereen sneaks in there in the sixth or seventh as well with the worst case scenario being …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider