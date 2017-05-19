Insider Mailing: Offseason Edition

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else on your mind in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Is it bad I currently have way more confidence and hope in my Atlanta Braves than my beloved Vols?” – Monte

Daniel: Understandable because the Braves have a very clear plan for what they’re trying to accomplish by building the franchise with arms – enough so that they can have a top rotation in a few years perhaps and have some trade currency to help with the offense. Will it work? Hard to say, but there’s pretty solid leadership at the team and a clear direction. I understand questioning UT in those areas right now.

Nathanael: I don’t think it’s bad, no. The Braves have a lot of potential thanks to their young roster and solid farm system. The Vols may have potential with a young roster, but I understand the apprehension about the coaching staff and the administration. So no, I think it makes sense that you have more faith in the Braves than the Vols.

What’s Pekka’s hockey future now that he’s been contracted to be Trump’s US/Mexico border wall?” – @UmbrAndrew

Daniel: No worries, he’ll do both.