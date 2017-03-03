Insider Mailing: New AD Edition

Photo Credit: KSU Athletics

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“What is it going to take to get through to this administration??” – Jake Tidwell

Daniel: Not sure what to tell you. It was pretty clear that the administration didn’t listen to the voice of the common fan in this search. And that’s okay to an extent, but that means it better have made the right choice or I think fans are going to quickly withdraw their support more and more if the results aren’t positive in the next few years. With somebody like David Blackburn, Phillip Fulmer or Charles Davis, there would be much more patience and leeway for the administration, but since it went away from what seemed to be the choice(s) of the fans, they better be right.

Nathanael: I would’ve answered this differently if not for the reports of how Phillip Fulmer got treated came out. Yes, there’s been a lot of misinformation surrounding this whole AD search. But a lot of the stuff that came out in the initial report have been corroborated by other people, so I don’t doubt them. I honestly don’t know what it will …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider