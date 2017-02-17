Insider Mailing: Looking To The Future Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics and anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“2014-15 Vols football is now the 2016-17 Vols basketball? Young and talented but over hyped for the next season?” – Spencer Scofield

Daniel: I’ve thought about that comparison as well. We’ll see how the rest of the season plays out, but I do think the basketball team will finish something like 18-15 with a berth to the NIT. That’s comparable to what the football team did in 2014 (7-6 with a TaxSlayer Bowl win).

I’m not sure this basketball team is going to be extremely overhyped heading into next year, however. I think the expectations will be higher, but also somewhat tempered since they will be losing Robert Hubbs III and (assuming they don’t go on a run here at the end), they didn’t have the crazy finish like the football team did in 2014. Fans will be thinking NCAA tournament next year, but probably not top 25 or anything like that. I think, with the young nucleus the Vols have, that is a fair expectation for next season.

Nathanael: I don’t think this team will turn out to be disappointing next season …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider