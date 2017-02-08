Insider Mailing: Looking Ahead To 2017 Edition

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

We answer your questions about Tennessee athletics or anything else in our weekly mailbag, Insider Mailing.

“Is it time to realize that, no matter how good it looks preseason, there’s really no reason to be optimistic come fall?” – Brent Hurst

Daniel: Man, starting out on a sour note here. My initial gut is that this is an eight-win caliber team, but I think there are some reasons for optimism. Be honest, you’ll see some preseason video of the quarterbacks, John Kelly, Jauan Jennings, etc., and get excited. I think Tennessee has several major questions, but the East isn’t any good, so it really is up for grabs.

Nathanael: Wow, what a way to start the mailbag this week. I, personally, am always a bit more of a realist than I think most of Vol fans are (or college football fans in general). I’m not a pessimist, but I try to stay right around the middle on most things. I do think there’s reason for optimism, and I will never try to quell anyone’s optimistic feelings. I’m not going to try to take away anyone’s hope over the season.

“JG or QD?” – Eric Ballard

Daniel: Ah yes, the weekly question. …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider